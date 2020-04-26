Gene McCorkle On April 10, 2020 this world said farewell to Gene Arthur McCorkle, a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He dedicated his life to his three children Susan (James Rice), Kenneth (Mary McCorkle), Ronald (Rick Shay), and his greatest joy his grandson Justin McCorkle Gene was born August 2, 1929 to Ralph and Clara McCorkle in Lind, WA. Gene attended Kapowsin High School in Graham, Washington graduating in 1948 Gene was an Army Veteran serving in the Korean war, where he received the Bronze Star United Nations service metal and a Combat Infantry Badge. January 1953 Gene received an Honorable Discharge from the Army. In December 1953 he married Vivian Lucille Davis, they had three children Susan, Kenneth and Ronald. Later divorced. He is also survived by his sisters Lorraine Olson and Evelyn Hedden. Gene began a construction career in 1955, where he received a 65-year pin with the Operating Engineers Local 612 out of Tacoma. Gene was a member of the Tacoma Motorcycle Club where he received a Lifetime membership. He was a member of the Puyallup Eagles Fraternity where he loved to go dance on Friday nights. He was also a member of the Moose Club and VFW for many years A special Thank you for the excellent care at Life Center in Puyallup, Sunrise Ridge and the staff at Silver Creek. Gene's interment will be at Tahoma National Cemetery, there will be a celebration of Gene's life at a later date.

