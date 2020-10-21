Gene (Eugene) Reynolds

January 3, 1933 - October 15, 2020

Puyallup, Washington - Gene (Eugene) L. Reynolds

Gene Reynolds, 87, passed away at his home in Puyallup, WA on October 15 after a two-year battle with cancer.

Gene was born in South Dakota, and his family moved to the Seattle area when he was a child. After initially settling in Seattle, they moved to Kent and Gene graduated from Kent High School in 1950. Out of high school Gene was employed by The Boeing Company, left to spend 4 years as an aircraft mechanic in the US Air Force (1951 – 1955), and then went back to Boeing until his retirement. Upon discharge from the Air Force, Gene met Amy Boley, and they married in 1957. They raised their family on Kent's Scenic Hill.

Gene spent his entire career at Boeing, retiring after 42 years. Unfortunately his wife passed away shortly after retirement, but Gene was lucky to have found new friends and a 1931 Model-A he named Susie and spent much time in his later years tinkering with Susie and hanging out with members of the Galloping Gerties Model-A Club of Tacoma.

Gene had a lifelong love of music, and enjoyed going to live music events. He encouraged his grandchildren to play musical instruments and participate in the arts and enjoyed watching them perform in concerts and plays. Gene also enjoyed spending as much time as possible outdoors, working in his prolific vegetable garden and beautifully landscaped yard. Until a year ago he was still camping with friends and family each year.

After his cancer diagnosis in 2018, Gene sold his Mt. Rainier-view home in Orting and moved into an assisted living facility in Puyallup where he resided until his passing.

Gene is survived by three children, Laura (Ron) Hartliep, John (Gina) Reynolds and Pam Reynolds. Gene also has 4 grandchildren – Bobbi, Eric, Hayden and Ollie and 4 great grandchildren.

No memorial is planned at this time due to the pandemic.





