Genevieve Barnes

October 2, 1929 - September 29, 2020

Tacoma, Washington - We gave our last hugs and kisses to our sweet mother as she peacefully passed from this life on September 29, 2020. Genevieve Lois Barnes joined her husband, Bernard, who passed in 1999, and leaves three children, Lois (Robert), Dennis (Jackie) and Cheryl (Jon) along with six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, one great great grandchild and numerous family members and friends who loved her. Genevieve, the last of eight siblings, was born in Cheyenne, WY. Her grandchildren cherish their years with her as she was always ready to help and be involved. She was a loving Nana to her great grandchildren. The family will attend a private service at the Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA.





