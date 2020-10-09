1/1
Genevieve Barnes
1929 - 2020
Genevieve Barnes
October 2, 1929 - September 29, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - We gave our last hugs and kisses to our sweet mother as she peacefully passed from this life on September 29, 2020. Genevieve Lois Barnes joined her husband, Bernard, who passed in 1999, and leaves three children, Lois (Robert), Dennis (Jackie) and Cheryl (Jon) along with six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, one great great grandchild and numerous family members and friends who loved her. Genevieve, the last of eight siblings, was born in Cheyenne, WY. Her grandchildren cherish their years with her as she was always ready to help and be involved. She was a loving Nana to her great grandchildren. The family will attend a private service at the Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA.


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
