Rev. George Andrew Allen Jr. Pastor Andrew Allen, born Dec 17, 1970, entered into glory Thursday, April 25, 2019 after battling Lung Cancer for over two years. Andrew, a graduate of Covenant Theological Seminary (2012), was an ordained minister of The Gospel of Jesus Christ in the Presbyterian Church of America and the founding pastor of Redeemer Presbyterian Church, Soldotna, Alaska. He and Amy (his wife) received the call and moved to Alaska in 2015 to church plant. In November of that year, his beloved and 10-year-awaited daughter, Katherine Elizabeth Grace Allen, was born. He was a loving and faithful father and husband. Prior to ordination, Andrew, RCDD, was with MacroCom (then NetVersant) & worked in telecom with integrity and skill for 25 years; Beginning as a cable tech out of Clover Park Tech. Sch. and eventually becoming Sr. Acct. Executive. Andrew was a hilarious story-teller, wise counselor and loyal friend. He loved the Lord Christ and Christ's church. He loved theology, Holy Scripture, and children and devoted his time accordingly; serving as Sunday School teacher at Sunset Bible Church, youth leader at Southside Baptist Church and then Minister at Redeemer. He leaves behind his wife of 14 years, Amy (Troja) Allen; his daughter, Katherine Elizabeth Grace Allen, his father, G. Andrew Allen (Louis), his sisters, Kathryn Schuster (Robert) & Tammy Nunn, his brother-in law and childhood best friend, Matt Anderson, 17 beloved nieces and nephews, his sisters in the Lord, Cassie Grigal and Calise Jennings and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Katherine Allen, and his lifelong dearest confidante, mentor and friends, Rod and Aretha Guyette. Funeral and Burial Services will be held May 11, 2019 starting at noon at Faith Presbyterian Church, Tacoma, then New Tacoma Cemetery. Viewing is also scheduled. For services details see www.havenrest.com

