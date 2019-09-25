|
George Charles Karpach 1931 - 2019 George was born to George and Helen Karpach in Tacoma on September 9, 1931 where he lived all his life. He passed away suddenly in his home from congestive heart failure on 9/20/19. George graduated from St. Leo's, Bellarmine and Seattle University. He served in the army for two years. George began his career with Hygrade Meat Co., St. Regis and retired from Puget Sound Bank working in computer technology. He was devoted to his Catholic faith and a very active member at St. Charles. George was inducted into several Halls of Fame including, NW Regional Softball, Seattle Metro Softball, Pierce County Softball, and Tacoma-Pierce County Sports . George was a Bellarmine Booster, a long-time UW Husky fan and generally loved all sports! He was a member of Fircrest Golf Club where he enjoyed many rounds of golf with friends and family. He married Sara Sperry in 1959 and they were blessed with two daughters. Annual vacations were enjoyed by family in Sunriver and the Oregon Coast for many years. George was preceded in death by his parents, sister Dolores(Musser) and brother, Donald. He is survived by Sara, his loving wife of 60 years, daughters Colleen Lamb(Ken) and Ann Scheer(Paul), grandchildren John and Kyle Lamb, Nicole and Aubrey Scheer. Family was everything to George... he was devoted, supportive and proud of all of their accomplishments. Funeral mass will be held at St. Charles Church on Monday, September 30 th at 11:00 a.m. with a reception to follow in the parish hall. Rosary will be recited Sunday, September 29 at 3:00 p.m. in the Gaffney funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Charles Borromeo or Nativity House. Online condolences may be submitted at www.gaffneycares.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 25, 2019