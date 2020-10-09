George E. Smith

September 12, 1946 - April 18, 2020

Gig Harbor, Washington - George Edward "Ed" Smith, 73, of Gig Harbor, died April 18th at his home.

Smith was born in Jonesboro, Arkansas, on Sept. 12, 1946, to Raymond and Virginia Smith, and grew up in Trumann, Arkansas. He was a graduate of Trumann High and Arkansas State University, where he was a member of ROTC. Upon graduation, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam, Germany, and at the Pentagon, among other postings. He retired with the rank of lieutenant colonel.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Julianne; an infant son, Robert Edward; and a sister, Ramona Steadman.

He is survived by a son, Andrew Smith, and daughter-in-law, Erin Copple Smith, of Sherman, Texas; two grandchildren, Corbett Christopher and Zadie Marilyn of Sherman; a sister, Nancy Dorton of Trumann; two nieces and two nephews.

Services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 13th at 9:30 am at Tahoma National Cemetery.





