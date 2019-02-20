George E. Wolz On February 14, 2019, George Ernest Wolz joined his Savoir and beloved wife, Phyllis, in heaven. He is survived by his sister, Shirley, and his treasured dog, Bella. Born in Tampa, Florida on January 16, 1923, to George and Ernestine Wolz. George, his sister Shirley of Brockton, MA and Brother, Leo Edward (deceased) moved to Parkland when he was 7 years old. He lived in Parkland the rest of his life. He took a trolley to and graduated from Lincoln High School. George joined the Tacoma Motorcycle Club in 1941 and was an enthusiast his entire life. He also enjoyed playing golf and bowling, which he did into his 90's. George was a life member of the Parkland-Lakewood Lodge #299 Masons, Shriner's and Eastern Star as well as Local 612 Operating Engineers Union. As a veteran of World War II, George was proud to be a member of the "Greatest Generation". A heartfelt thank you to every person who visited with George during his illness. A true man of character, he cherished every moment with you and considered it a gift. A special thank you to Terry, Marie, Beverly, Tom, Adrienne, Carla and Michael for their loving care. A graveside service will be held for George and Phyllis, on Friday, February 22, at 10:30am at Mountain View Memorial Park, followed by a gathering at "Little Jerry's", 8233 So. Park, Tacoma. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mid-County Senior Center.



