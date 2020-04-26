George Ervin Mirous
George Ervin Mirous George Ervin Mirous was born in Chicago, Illinois and lived in Downers Grove, IL. He graduated from Bradley University (Peoria, IL) in 1963 with a BA in Chemistry. He worked in the Chicago area, developing plastic molding compounds for use in the electronics industry. His next job was in Winona, Minnesota, developing composites for the aerospace industry. The last 30 of his 40 working years were spent with Pacific Resins and Chemicals and finally with Georgia Pacific in both of their laboratories in Tacoma, Washington and Albany, Oregon. As an R&D Chemist, he developed urea-formaldehyde and melamine urea-formaldehyde thermosetting polymers as adhesives for the manufacture of particle board and glass mat (for roofing shingles). Improved resin performance resulted in being awarded eight US Patents. His hobbies were photography, backpacking, hiking, camping, and hunting (elk, antelope, moose, caribou, lynx, wolverine, cougar, and polar bear). George retired in 2003 and lived in Longbranch, Washington on Filucy Bay. He was married to Karen (Bedford) for 38 years (1974-2012) and had a son, Marc and a daughter, Leeann. For information on Memorial Services, contact Jim Mirous at 630-291-4382.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 26, 2020.
