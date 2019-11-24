|
George Everett Williams Nov. 20, 1925 - Nov. 4, 2019 George was the son of Howard and Maude Williams of Tacoma/Lakewood. He was born and raised in Tacoma and lived the last 62 years in Gig Harbor. He attended Lowell Elementary, Mason Junior High, and graduated Stadium High 1943. He was a cadet in the Army Air Corps during WW2. He received a B.A. degree from the College of Puget Sound in 1948. George married his high school sweetheart, Margaret Galloway, in June 1946. They had six children and were married for 73 years. He was preceded in death by daughter Leslie and son Ronald. He is survived by Margaret (Maggie), daughter Wendy Coovert, sons George T., Gary, and Bill; grandchildren Chris (Kristin) and Craig (Katrina) Coovert, Madeline (Jay), Sigrid, and Peter Williams; great grandchildren Levi, Rylan, Seth, Autumn, and Cody Coovert. George was a Tacoma businessman. His businesses included Nandoral Service Bureau (printing), Williams Bros. Fruit & Produce, Silver Springs Brewing Co., and Vision Realty. For 67 years he was an active member of Tacoma #8 Rotary. He also volunteered at the FISH food bank in Gig Harbor. A memorial service will be at Peninsula Lutheran Church, Gig Harbor, Saturday November 30th at 1:00 pm. Gifts in George's memory can be made to Peninsula Lutheran Church or Peninsula FISH food bank.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 24, 2019