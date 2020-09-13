1/1
George Frederick Potter Jr.
George Frederick Potter, Jr. George Frederick Potter, Jr. was born on November 4, 1920 in Dover, New Hampshire to George F. Potter, Sr. and Pearl A. Schnackenberg. George enlisted in the Army on May 22, 1942 where he earned a Silver Star and a Bronze Star as a forward artillery observer in the Third Armored Field Artillery during the Battle of the Bulge. He graduated from Louisiana State University (LSU), where he met his sweetheart, Betty Ruth Goode. They married on July 27, 1946 in Lake Charles, LA. After George earned a law degree at Northwestern University School of Law in Chicago, IL, George and Betty Ruth moved to Washington State where they raised three children and George practiced law, first in Wenatchee and then in Tacoma from his office in Parkland. After his wife's death in 1998, George continued to practice law until moving to Bellingham, WA in 2010 to be near family. He was a member and elder at First Presbyterian Church in Tacoma and attended Cornwall Church in Bellingham. He enjoyed gardening, sailing, friends, and was devoted to and loved by his family. He died on August 26, 2020 at the age of 99 after a very short illness and will be interred next to his wife at Mountain View Memorial Park in Lakewood, WA. He is survived by three sons: Barry (Jan), Kirk (Debbie), and Glenn (Rama); nine grandchildren: Doug (Candice), Rochelle, Ryan (Nelle), Cami (Deidre), Brent, Michelle (Daniel Kern), Jeremy, Jonathan and Halie (Samuel Groth); and 15 great-grandchildren. To share your memories of George, please visit molesfarewelltributes.com.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sep. 13, 2020.
