George L. Pifer 10/14/1920 - 01/20/2020 George Leroy Pifer was born October 14, 1920 and passed away on January 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Helen I. Fredrickson Pifer in 2016. They were married for 75 years. George was born in Tacoma, Washington to John and Carrie Pifer and attended school in Olympia Washington. He began his military career at Fort Worden in Port Townsend, WA in the National Guard in 1940 and eventually went active duty in 1942. He served during World War II as an intelligence officer and went from active duty to the reserves until 1955 and honorably discharged as a major. Upon leaving active duty he went to work for the Washington Liquor Board and eventually enrolled at St. Martin's College and obtained his bachelor's degree in accounting. This led him to an accounting position with Georgia Pacific. George and Helen eventually relocated to San Jose, CA and George returned to school again, obtaining his master's. While owning his own accounting practice and supporting his wife with her floral shop, he obtained his Doctor of Jurisprudence from Santa Clara University. Eventually George moved to Truckee, CA to take the position of Deputy District Attorney for Nevada County, CA and opened his part-time practice. Living in Truckee led to his position as Justice Court Judge for Nevada County with him retiring in 1990 after 18 years on the bench. Although retired full-time from the bench, George spent approximately three years traveling on the roving judicial bench in California relieving justice court judges on vacation or those who recused themselves from a case. Eventually, George and Helen returned to Washington. He has lived the past 15 years in Tacoma, WA. George is survived by three sons, Darrell of Ocean Shores, WA, Robert and Fredrick of El Dorado Hills, CA, two daughters, Linda Klinefelter and Helen Marie Wagoner of Sequim, WA. and preceded in death by his daughter, Victoria. He also leaves behind ten grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren children and two great-great grandchildren. Interment with military honors will be at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA, February 3, 2020 @ 11:30 a.m. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com to leave online condolences. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 26, 2020