George M. Josten Aug. 3, 1928 May 6, 2020 George M. Josten passed away peacefully on May 6th, 2020 at the age of 91. Born in Milwaukee, WI to George J. and Adelle Josten, he was the first of 12 siblings. He attended Pius XI Catholic HS (1945) and served honorably in WW2 and the Korean War. In 1955, he married his sweetheart, Elizabeth (Betty) Hoffmann and together they raised 7 children. A very talented artist and craftsman, George ran his own business, decorating church interiors, buildings and homes, including St. James Cathedral in Milwaukee. In 1979 he moved his family and business to Puyallup, WA where they grew and prospered. Their community at All Saints Catholic Church provided a constant source of friends and inspiration to George. He is survived by his wife Betty, his 7 children, 20 grandchildren, 8 great grandkids and 5 remaining siblings. A man of faith and family, art and beauty, George will be dearly missed and his memory treasured in our hearts. His final resting place will be Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA. Services planned for a later date. For an expanded obituary please see Curnowfuneralhome.com.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 17, 2020.
