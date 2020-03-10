|
George Meek George Thomas Meek passed away during a medical procedure on December 26, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. George was born March 2, 1942. He was the son of Bertha Blanche Meek (Clay) and John (Jack) Benjamin Meek. George was raised and received his education in Orting, Washington. He worked for the Boeing company both in Seattle and North Dakota. He worked in Salem for a brief period of time before moving back to Puyallup. He lived in the Puyallup area for about 30 years and during that time worked in real estate and built homes. George was an avid sports fanatic. He enjoyed being involved in baseball, soccer and basketball, coaching little league teams and even helped to build an athletic field at PLU. George moved to the Portland metro area in 2006 to be near his two sons and their families. He loved to support his sons and grandchildren by attending their sporting events, concerts and plays. George is survived by his two sons, Michael (Lisa) of Beaverton, OR and Robert (Liza) of Ridgefield, WA. He is also survived by five grandchildren, McKelle, Audrey, Nolan, Lilly, and Harrison. He was preceded in death by five brothers Gene Meek, Wilbur Meek, John, (Jack) Meek, Roland (Barney) Meek, Gerald Meek and two sisters, Betty Meek Guyette and Peggy Meek Nybo. The family would like to thank friends and family for all of their love and support at this time and are planning a celebration of George's life on April 11, 2020 from 3-6pm at the home of Bob Meek in Ridgefield, WA. Email [email protected] for address information.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 10, 2020