George Prebble Woodworth Jr. May 24, 1939 - February 13, 2019 George Prebble Woodworth Jr. age 79, formerly of Tacoma, Washington died at home on Wednesday, Feb-ruary 13, 2019. George grew up in Cottage Grove Oregon and graduated from Cottage Grove Union High School in 1957. After high school he attended Oregon State University for a year before being accepted to the United States Naval Academy where he was a member of the crew team. After graduating in 1962, he entered service in the US Navy where he served with distinction for 28 years, earning the Legion of Merit medal and the Naval Commendation medal, the latter for his work as the weapons officer during the first firing of the Poseidon Ballistic Missile. He commanded the ballistic nuclear submarines USS James Monroe and the USS Michigan. After leaving the USS Michigan he was the Commodore of Submarine Squadron 17 at Bangor Naval Base. He retired in 1990 as a Captain after serving with the Joint Chief's in the Nuclear and Chemical Division. After retiring from the Navy, George partnered with fellow Naval Academy graduate and crew team member to work as a financial consultant at SmithBarney until he retired for real in 2001. George did not have hobbies, he had passions. To say he was an avid fisherman is to understate his dedication to the sport, whether it was actual fishing or talking about fishing. His description of fish caught or lost are legend for both the content and the unending stories. He was a member of the Ancient Mariners Rowing Club until his 70's (when he was considered a RAM-Really Ancient Mariner). As we talk about George now he was a presence whether it was his achievements at work, the energy he put into his passions or his commitment to his friends and family. A self-described garrulous introvert, he would have to be pushed into social situations only to become the life of the party. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends. George is survived by his long-time partner Sandra Hust; his three children Mark Woodworth, Lisa Ford and Kelly DeFillipo; his five grandchildren Dory DeWeese, Sean Ford, Kary DeWeese, Erin Ford and Cadence Woodworth, and his great granddaughter Evelyn Simmons. George was preceded in death by his wife Brenda Woodworth, his parents George and Dorothy Woodworth and his sister Mary Castle. Funeral services will be held at St. Matthews Episcopal Church (6800 East Side Drive NE, Tacoma WA 98422) on Saturday, March 9 at 2pm with Father Kendall officiating. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the Wild Fish Conservancy at wildfishconservancy.org. Please leave online condolences at www.gaffneycares.com. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home 253-572-6003

