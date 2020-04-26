George Robert DeLaVergne Dec 7, 1931 April 20, 2020 Our wonderful Dad stepped into the arms of his Creator early Monday morning. A great provider for his family, loving father, amazing grandfather and mentor to many young men over the years. No stranger to hard work, Daddy started off working in the fields of Minot, ND when he was 8 yrs old, his payment for a summer of work, a new pair of bib overalls. His family moved to Roy, WA in the early 40's, escaping the poverty of the mines in the aftermath of the great depression. Too many mouths to feed necessitated parceling out the older boys to farming families in and around Roy. At the Flower's farm Dad learned to milk cows and buck hay, developing a work ethic that would define him throughout his life. His brief stint in the Army was cut short when on his 13th jump his parachute did not deploy until just before he hit the ground. He spent the rest of his tour at Letterman Army Hospital rehabilitating a broken back. Dad left there, AWOL to rescue the love of his life, Ampthia Miller. They met at Roy High School, mom was 14, dad 17. They married in 1956, the beginning of a tumultuous, wildly passionate, 53 year marriage. They raised 5 kids in their small house on 133rd St in Parkland. 4 girls shared the slope ceilinged attic, Kim, mom and dad in tiny bedrooms on the main floor, all sharing 1-bathroom. Several years and major additions later, to include an in-ground pool, Grandpa and Grandma's became a magnet for daughters, grandkids and their friends. Birthdays, BBQ's, baby and bridal showers, many happy memories were made and shared. Christmas and Thanksgivings spent in the big family room, yearly Easter egg hunts in their magnificent yard. Dad also raised Roller pigeons, chickens, Pekingese and Shitzu puppies. Dad's list of occupations is long; farm work, milking cows, logging, heavy equipment operator, finally business owner of Suburban Mechanical, Inc. Dad was President of the Utility Contractors association for 2 years running. A lifelong member of Local 612, the Elks Club, Southlake Shore Christian Church and Lighthouse Christian. He loved bowling, golf, hunting, fishing, gardening, traveling with mom in his motorhome, camping, Hawaii, Alaska, snow birding in AZ, they literally made friends for life all over the western states. Momma died in 2009, leaving dad alone in the house built for their retirement years. He later met Arlene Walton and was happily married to her for 6-years before his health declined and he needed more care. During this time Dad went on several fishing trips in Langara, Canada with daughter Diane and husband JB, he never tired of talking about them. Dad also enjoyed their home in Enumclaw, riding the scooter on the grounds and marveling at Diane's beautiful garden and landscaping. He moved in with his daughter Ellen and son in law Patrick in January of 2017. Dad planted his raised bed gardens, enjoyed playing cribbage with Bill and Big John. Dad's best friend Jack Campbell stopped by at least once a week and the fellas played 4-way crib. He stayed in close touch with his friend of 80 years in ND, Sid Coffin. Daddy loved the farm and the family dinners. Joanne making the best pies for dessert, friends and family stopping by frequently, Diane's chowder and cookies, a trip to the ocean, the casino or a haircut with Denise, traveling with Pat, Ellen and Rachel, epic Super Bowl parties and holidays at Diane's It was a joyous time. Forever saddened by the tragic passing of our beloved Denise. Early 2019 his health took a turn for the worse, taking a serious fall in April, but still managing to dance with granddaughter Rachel at her wedding in June. A few weeks after he moved to Patriots Landing for more care. That November he experienced complications from congestive heart failure and ended up in the hospital. The journey after that is a sad one, going from the hospital to rehab facility, then back to the hospital. Each visit rendering him ever more weakened. In late January 2020 he moved to Arbor Rose, a small private facility in Tacoma where Dad actually improved. No longer using a wheel chair, on his walker, building up his strength, he began playing cribbage again, loving the food, the facility and the attendants. Dad enjoyed daily visits with Ellen and Patrick, visits with daughter Diane and husband JB, plus many family and friends. A very special thanks to Jack, Vernette, Gabby, Roy, Bill, Joanne, Paul, Big John, Terry, Chris, Robin, Ona (Dad's personal ARNP) Shawnte and Javier, faithful friends and repeat visitors to the house, hospitals and rehab facilities. The quarantine imposed for Covid 19 ultimately stole Dad's will to live. The forced isolation was incomprehensible and he did not understand being abandoned by all those he loved. Visiting through a window was not the same as a kiss on the head, a warm hug or a game of crib with his pals. George is preceded in death by his Wife Ampthia, daughters Terri Lynn Jelinek and Denise Debely. He is survived by daughters Ellen Campion (Patrick), Diane Rupert (JB) and son Kim DeLaVergne, Grandchildren Holland Cohen (Loren), Rachel Campion Smith (Pete), Tiffany Cochrane (Kevin), Codie Huston (Shelley), Michael Pichler (Kelsey), Lauren Marshall (Jess), Christy Bunch (Joshua), Shawnte Nelson (Travis), Marisa Duncan (Lamar), Shanti Nelson (Mike), Bobby Ramberg (Amanda), great grandchildren, and great, great grandchildren, brothers; Terry (Chris), Bob, Jerry (Laurie) and Vernon DeLaVergne, sisters; Joanne Porter and Marlys Comstock. Dads celebration of life will be held sometime in late May, day and location TBD.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store