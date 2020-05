Or Copy this URL to Share

Share George's life story with friends and family

Share George's life story with friends and family

George William Ewing September 11, 1943 - April 13, 2020 George William Ewing died at home on April 13, 2020 after a 2 yr. battle with Lung disease surrounded by his immediate family. He is survived by his wife, Vivian Ewing, an RN at St. Joseph Hospital for 21 yrs., his 3 children George, Michelle, and Joshua Ewing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store