Georgette Ettenhofer Georgette Llewellyn Culp, born April 14, 1924 in Columbus, Ohio passed away peacefully at home on April 28, 2020. Our beloved matriarch was one of the most courageous and feisty people the Lord has put upon this earth- we are blessed beyond measure by the gift of her life. In her late teens Georgette worked as a waitress, followed by a fun season performing in the circus on the swinging ladder. During WWII she joined the Navy as part of the WAVES where she worked in an ammunition factory. She fell for a member of the Navy Band, John Francis Ettenhofer. They were wed in the spring of 1945. Georgette served as military wife to John, a Pearl Harbor Survivor, who found a second career with the Army. The couple settled in Pierce County, Washington. When she wasn't busy with her children and grandchildren, she had fun working at the Puyallup Fair for Anton's restaurant. She was also a master gardener who could save any plant; her home and kitchen were open to all. Faith was as important as family to Georgette and she always found time to be active in church. She was strong to the end, surviving a heart attack on April 7th. She made it home for her 96th birthday and spent her final weeks cared for by loving family. She is survived by three siblings and her nine children. Additionally she was a foster to many, grandmother to twenty, great-grandmother to fifteen, and a great-great grandmother to one. She was preceded in death by her husband John and infant grandson. We will miss her every day. She will be laid to rest with her husband, in a private ceremony. A celebration of her life will take place this summer. Visit the guestbook at www.dryermortuary.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 3, 2020.