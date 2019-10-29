|
Georgia Becker Aug. 30, 1928 - Oct. 19, 2019 Georgia from Tacoma, WA passed away at the age of 91 on October 19, 2019. She was born on August 30, 1928 in Omaha, Nebraska to George and Alberta Jenkins, and was the oldest of three daughters; her younger siblings were Jane and Nancy. The Jenkins family lived in both Nebraska and Colorado, and eventually moved to Richland, WA as her father was employed by the Hanford Nuclear Reservation. From there she attended Washington State University where she met the love of her life, Paul Becker, Jr. who she married on August 28, 1948. Paul's career in the Navy led them to both Hawaii and San Diego, where they resided for short periods of time. They were blessed with two beautiful children, Cynthia and Brad; grandchildren, Lisa and Alex. Preceding her in death were her parents, sisters Jane and Nancy, her daughter Cynthia and husband Paul. Georgia remained very active throughout her life. Between being a mother and homemaker she enjoyed being involved in various clubs and organizations. She decided to pursue her diploma for a teaching degree and graduated from the University of Puget Sound in the mid-sixties. From there she began teaching second grade at the University Place School District, where she taught for many years before retiring. She and Paul began a new chapter in their lives after they both retired and joined the Fircrest Golf Club where they socialized and played golf with existing and new found friends. This became a big part of their lives and they shared the opportunity with friends and family. She and Paul also traveled to destinations they had dreamed of during their working years and were blessed with many fond memories during their travels. Although they did enjoy some traveling, she and Paul were just as happy being at home in their neighborhood with the very special neighbors they lived near. She loved life and lived it to the fullest and especially cherished the times she spent with her grandkids Lisa and Alex. They became her world. Georgia will be missed immensely and although she is with the Lord now, we find solace in the fact that she has finally been reunited with many loved ones who preceded her in death. A memorial service for Georgia will be held on November 16, 2019 at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 7410 So.12th St., Tacoma WA, at 1:00 p.m.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 29, 2019