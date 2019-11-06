|
|
Georgia Lee Welsh Georgia was born in Auburn, WA. The only daughter of Norman and Marguerite Lufkin in 1938. She passed away peacefully in her sleep, October 31st. In her childhood the family moved to Olympia, WA where she grew up and graduated from Olympia High School. After school she moved to Renton to work for Boeing for several years, where she met and married David Welsh in 1959. They parented 2 sons, Douglas and Dean. After that they spent a 5 year stint in Ohio. The family returned to Tacoma and established a Yamaha Golf Car business that lasted for 20 years. They joined the Tacoma Motorcycle Club and she managed the food concessions at the Graham Speedway for several years. She enjoyed golf and bowling, and was a member of the Puyallup Eagles. She also belonged to the Yuma Moose and Veterans of Foreign Wars. Dave and Georgia retired in 2001 and wintered in Yuma, AZ for 19 years. A memorial service will be held, Tuesday November 12th at 1:00 PM at Fir Lane Funeral Home in Spanaway. A reception will follow at Little Vic's Midland Tavern, 1702 99th St. E Tacoma, WA 98445.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 6, 2019