Obituary Condolences Flowers Georgia May Serosky Georgia May Serosky, age 94, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2019. She was born in Tacoma, WA on May 2, 1924 to Shirley and Fred McGlinchy who both sadly passed away soon after her birth. Georgia was raised with her two older sisters Patricia and Mickey by their spirited grandmother Sadie Schaffer. During high school Georgia met her future loving husband Melvin "Bob" Serosky, Sr. The inseparable duo married on September 28th, 1940. They soon set about on quite the adventure. Bob worked for the railroad and they began married life living in a boxcar while Georgia cooked supper for the workers. They continued to follow the railroad to St. Mary's, ID and then Ewan, WA where they raised their three equally spirited children Ilyene, Melvin Jr., and Marion "Mick" Serosky. Georgia completed her studies in registered nursing in Spokane, WA and later worked for Eastern State hospital. In the mid-80s she and Bob retired to ranch life in Symrna, WA and finally in 1997 moved to Parkland, WA to be closer to family and medical care.After Bob's passing in 2010, Georgia, 88 years young, underwent bypass surgery. After a long recovery, she was able to accompany her family on an unforgettable trip to Ireland to seek out her family roots in Co. Donegal. In her later years she crocheted hundreds of scarves for the homeless and donated them to local missions. Georgia was an amazing lady who was generous, loved hard, fought harder, and had a wicked sense of humor. Her smile was infectious, and she made the most amazing raspberry jamjust ask her grandkids! She was always on the move even well into her 90s. To quote her favorite verse from her favorite poem "Invictus" by William E. Henley, "I thank whatever gods may be for my unconquerable soul." Soar on Georgia, you're going home! Georgia is preceded in death by her husband Bob, her daughter Ilyene Paddock, and her two sisters Patricia McGlinchy and Mickey Garza. She is survived by sons Melvin H. Serosky Jr and Marion L. Serosky; and her many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. A public viewing will be held on Thursday February 21, 2019 from 4-8pm at Weeks' Dryer Mortuary in Tacoma, WA and a graveside service at 10am on Friday February 22, 2019 at Gethsemane Cemetery in Federal Way, WA. More details are available at www.dryermortuary.com.



Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 17, 2019