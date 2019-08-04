Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gaffney Funeral Home
1002 S. Yakima Ave.
Tacoma, WA 98405
(253) 572-6003
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgina Slavich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgina Kaye "Gina" (Bombardier) Slavich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgina Kaye "Gina" (Bombardier) Slavich Obituary
Georgina "Gina" Kaye (Bombardier) Slavich 12/23/45 7/29/19 Georgina "Gina" Kaye (Bombardier) Slavich, age 73, of Tacoma Washington passed away Monday July 29, 2019 peacefully at home, surrounded by family and loved ones, after a courageous battle with cancer. Gina was born on December 23, 1945 in Tacoma Washington to Elvin George Bombardier (deceased) from Concordia, Kansas and Lenore Amelia Bombardier (deceased) from Olympia, Washington. Siblings; Jeanette Staudt (Ernie), Yvonne DePaul (Dennis) and Leon Bombardier (+1). Gina is survived by her Husband of 47 years, Daniel John Slavich of Tacoma, Washington; her children: Darrin Barkley, DJ Barkley (Jo); Douglass Barkley (Hope) all of Tacoma, Washington. Step-Children; Danica Riconoscuito and Todd Slavich. Grandchildren; Megan Barkley, Grace Barkley, Joseph Barkley, Alex Barkley, Violet Barkley and Chloe Coragiulo. Gina was a member of St Patrick's Catholic Church and attended St. Leo's High School. Outside of the home, Gina worked for Multicare and volunteered for Franciscan Hospice services. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 1001 North J Street, Tacoma, Washington on Wednesday August 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a time of remembrance and fellowship immediately following. Interment is to be determined. Memorial donations in memory of Gina may be made to: The : https://www.cancer.org Please leave online condolences at www.gaffneycares.com . Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gaffney Funeral Home
Download Now