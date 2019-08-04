|
|
Georgina "Gina" Kaye (Bombardier) Slavich 12/23/45 7/29/19 Georgina "Gina" Kaye (Bombardier) Slavich, age 73, of Tacoma Washington passed away Monday July 29, 2019 peacefully at home, surrounded by family and loved ones, after a courageous battle with cancer. Gina was born on December 23, 1945 in Tacoma Washington to Elvin George Bombardier (deceased) from Concordia, Kansas and Lenore Amelia Bombardier (deceased) from Olympia, Washington. Siblings; Jeanette Staudt (Ernie), Yvonne DePaul (Dennis) and Leon Bombardier (+1). Gina is survived by her Husband of 47 years, Daniel John Slavich of Tacoma, Washington; her children: Darrin Barkley, DJ Barkley (Jo); Douglass Barkley (Hope) all of Tacoma, Washington. Step-Children; Danica Riconoscuito and Todd Slavich. Grandchildren; Megan Barkley, Grace Barkley, Joseph Barkley, Alex Barkley, Violet Barkley and Chloe Coragiulo. Gina was a member of St Patrick's Catholic Church and attended St. Leo's High School. Outside of the home, Gina worked for Multicare and volunteered for Franciscan Hospice services. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 1001 North J Street, Tacoma, Washington on Wednesday August 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a time of remembrance and fellowship immediately following. Interment is to be determined. Memorial donations in memory of Gina may be made to: The : https://www.cancer.org Please leave online condolences at www.gaffneycares.com . Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 4, 2019