|
|
Gerald Cameron Gerald "Jerry" Cameron passed peacefully on October 15, 2019 in Puyallup, WA at the age of 80. He is survived by sister Charlotte Campbell, Children Eugenia (Kevin) Beckstrom, Gerald (Melissa) Cameron and Mathieu (Karen) Cameron, eight grandchildren & 4 great-grand children. Preceded in death by his parents and 7 siblings. Jerry was born on March 6, 1939 in Yakima, WA to Clyde and Bernice(Jones). A 1958 graduate of Wapato High, he soon married Joyce (Carlson) in 1960. Jerry retired after a lifetime in fruit & produce industry as warehouse manager at West Coast Fruit & Produce in Tacoma. In retirement, he took special care of family & friends. He always answered the call for help, unless he was playing Bingo, then you had to wait. His true passions were his grandchildren, bingo & fishing. You could find him at Dog Lake for over 40 years camping & fishing. At Jerry's request, he will be interned with his father in Yakima, WA privately. Please join us October 26, 2019 at 1:00pm at Sumner Voiles Funeral Home and celebrate Jerry. The family thanks the staff at Puyallup Nursing and Rehabilitation for their loving care.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 22, 2019