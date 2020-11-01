Gerald (Jerry) Anderson
December 14, 1946 - October 25, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Jerry lived his life as a servant to humankind. He worked as a family therapist and child mental health consultant for over 40 years. In his free time he volunteered to help adults and children. He touched thousands of lives with his warm and playful demeanor, and was always there to lend a hand. The world has lost a tireless advocate for those in need. He is survived by his wife Cindy, his children Loren and Stephanie, his grandchildren Solenne, Annika, and Kyran, and his siblings Tom and Julie. His full obituary is at EdwardsMemorial.com
Donations can be made to St. Patrick's St. Vincent de Paul, Tacoma Boat Builders, or HopeSparks. For information about an online memorial service, please sign up here: bit.ly/Jerry_Anderson