Gerald (Jerry) Anderson
1946 - 2020
Gerald (Jerry) Anderson
December 14, 1946 - October 25, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Jerry lived his life as a servant to humankind. He worked as a family therapist and child mental health consultant for over 40 years. In his free time he volunteered to help adults and children. He touched thousands of lives with his warm and playful demeanor, and was always there to lend a hand. The world has lost a tireless advocate for those in need. He is survived by his wife Cindy, his children Loren and Stephanie, his grandchildren Solenne, Annika, and Kyran, and his siblings Tom and Julie. His full obituary is at EdwardsMemorial.com Donations can be made to St. Patrick's St. Vincent de Paul, Tacoma Boat Builders, or HopeSparks. For information about an online memorial service, please sign up here: bit.ly/Jerry_Anderson


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 31, 2020
Jerry Anderson will be missed. He is a beautiful STAR in the UNIVERSE. <br /><br />Duke White
Duke
Duke White
Coworker
October 31, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Maureen Frischmann
October 30, 2020
Jerry was a wonderful neighbor and friend. Always there with a helping hand. He loved working in his yard and had a beautiful garden. We will miss you Jerry!
Pam Bush
Neighbor
