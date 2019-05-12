Gerald Arthur "Jerry" Churchill Gerald Arthur "Jerry" Churchill, 75, passed away on April 24th, 2019 at his family home in Browns Point, WA, after a short battle with cancer. A lifetime resident of Browns Point, Jerry was born October 21, 1943. Son of Hazel Churchill, not much could hold him back. Jerry survived polio and an agonizing year of physical therapy in the early 1950's. After that experience he made sure to live a physically active and hard-working life. Whether Jerry was hunting with his friends, engaging in military duties, enjoying his collection of old cars and parts, or working in his septic business, he was almost always to be found outside. Jerry graduated from the University of Puget Sound as a member of ROTC and served in the United States Air Force for 27 years in both active and reserve capacities. Jerry retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1995. His military career included a Top Gun award and flying 229 combat missions in an F4D in Vietnam, where he earned several medals including three Distinguished Flying Crosses. His later military career took him to Panama and Saudi Arabia for extended tours. As he retired from the military reserve, Jerry began a second career with his own small business Al & Art's Septic - which he worked at tirelessly for 25 years right up until he became ill. Through all his life experiences, to Jerry, Bonnie Vista on Browns Point always remained "home". Jerry is preceded in death by his mother, Hazel, his brother, Jack, and most recently his partner in life of 23 years, Fay Ainsworth. Jerry leaves behind his son, George Alexander "Alex" Churchill (Jessica), and his twin grandchildren Haldora Caroline and Herbert Huntington. A memorial service is planned at the Browns Point Improvement Club on May 20th at 5:30pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to .

