Gerald Ballard
July 9, 1930 - November 28, 2020
Auburn, Washington - Passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 28th, 2020. He suffered a stroke 2 weeks prior to his passing. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife Barbara, and son Gary.
Jerry is survived by his loving family: Son Bob (Debbie) daughter Janet (Dana), and daughter Karla (Ray). Grandchildren: Mike (Rebecca), Samantha (Mike), Jerry (Bridget), Eric, Brian, Matthew, and Mitchell. Great grandchildren: Quinten (Adrianna Lynn), Adrianna, and Millie.
Jerry was born to Clarence Ballard and Geraldine Turnbull on July 9th 1930 in Tacoma, Washington. He attended and graduated from Fife High School.
Jerry served in the Army and was in the Korean War. He was a hard-working man who retired from the Burlington Northern Railroad in 1992. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who loved his family very much.
The family invites you to go to https://www.klontzfuneralhome.com/obituary/gerald-ballard
and sign the guestbook.