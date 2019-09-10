|
Gerald "Jerry" C. Gilles Born in North Hollywood, CA on 4/11/1933 and died on 6/9/2019, after a struggle with Alzheimer's disease. After leaving the Army, Jerry obtained a degree in Forest Engineering from OSU. In 1960, he met and married the love of his life, Joan, and began a family in Sitka AK. He was preceded in death by his parents, Agnes and Sylvester Gilles, brothers, William P. and Robert F. Gilles and his son, Carl A. Gilles. Jerry is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joan, daughters Ann Renee (Dave) Mann of Bellingham WA, Lynne T. (Bruce) Michelich of Greensboro GA and Cheryl D. (Kurt) Thompson of Silverdale WA; and six grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 20th, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic church in Bremerton, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or The Good Samaritan Fund at Crista Shores. https://tinyurl.com/jerrygilles
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 10, 2019