Gerald "Gary" Lee Curry Gerald "Gary" Lee Curry, age 76, passed away on February 21, 2019 at his home in Tacoma, Washington. Gary was born on May 4, 1942 to Cleone "Clarence" Curry and Viola Faye Beyeler Curry, in Louisiana, Missouri. As a young man, Gary was a professional bowler winning numerous tournaments. He made many life-long friends while bowling on teams and in leagues. He loved bowling. Later he worked as a bartender and as a bar manager in the Seattle/ Tacoma area. Gary was employed later in life as a Pull-Tab Distributer. He enjoyed horse racing, watching and talking sports, especially the Seattle Seahawks and Seattle Mariners. Gary struggled with health issues in the last years of his life but always had a positive attitude and a great sense of humor. Gary is survived by his sister, Janet Willis; his brother Paul Bisil; daughter Jennifer Murphy; stepson, Duane DeBock; stepdaughter Dawn Jury; many grand-children, nieces and neph-ews.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 10, 2019