Gerald D. Petersen Gerald David Petersen, 92, the son of David W. Petersen and Esther G. Petersen, passed away Friday April 10 at his home in University Place, WA. He was born July 16, 1927 in Tacoma where he was a life long resident. He was a World War II veteran and a retired engineer for The West Tacoma Newsprint Company of Steilacoom, WA. Surviving are his wife Stella M. (Tudor); son David A. Petersen of Fall City, WA.; three daughters, Sharon M. Alisdairi, of Tacoma, Charlotte L. Clark, of Gig Harbor, and Catherine M. Kaser, of Steilacoom; twelve grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Gerald spent his free time during retirement tending his forest land in Eatonville, WA. where he planted hundreds of evergreen saplings. He was also a wonderful teacher to his children and grand-children on the importance of preserving the beauty of nature for future generations to enjoy. He had a good life. There will be services at a later date.



