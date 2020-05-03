Gerald D. Petersen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald D. Petersen Gerald David Petersen, 92, the son of David W. Petersen and Esther G. Petersen, passed away Friday April 10 at his home in University Place, WA. He was born July 16, 1927 in Tacoma where he was a life long resident. He was a World War II veteran and a retired engineer for The West Tacoma Newsprint Company of Steilacoom, WA. Surviving are his wife Stella M. (Tudor); son David A. Petersen of Fall City, WA.; three daughters, Sharon M. Alisdairi, of Tacoma, Charlotte L. Clark, of Gig Harbor, and Catherine M. Kaser, of Steilacoom; twelve grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Gerald spent his free time during retirement tending his forest land in Eatonville, WA. where he planted hundreds of evergreen saplings. He was also a wonderful teacher to his children and grand-children on the importance of preserving the beauty of nature for future generations to enjoy. He had a good life. There will be services at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved