Gerald Davies Gerald Clayton Davies passed away peacefully in his home on March 14th 2020, surrounded by his loving wife Esther and their families. He graduated from Sedro-Woolley high school in 1950 and served in the US Navy from 1951-1954. Gerald worked at the Port of Tacoma for 26 years, retiring in 1984. An avid boater and fisherman, he was a member of the Gig Harbor Yacht Club, serving as Commodore in 1986. Gerald is survived by his wife Esther, brother Ted Davies, sons Kenneth and Keith Davies, stepchildren Tammi Falconer, Linda Knapp and Jim Heather, 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Please see full obituary at www.edwardsmemorial.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 29, 2020
