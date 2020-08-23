Gerald I Ness Jerry Ness passed on from this life 8/17/20. He lived a full life from 9/16/38 enjoying success in his many endeavors. His love of the outdoors was great. Snow and water sports in his youth led to sailing, bird hunting and fly fishing. Predeceased by his son Greg in 2019, he is survived by his loving daughter Shelley, Greg's children Kennedy and Garrett Ness, sister Kathy Kennedy, brother Marshall and his love who cared for him until the very end, Patty Poland. Tell those you care about "I love you" daily.



