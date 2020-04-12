|
|
Dr. Gerald L. Groff Gerald L. Groff, O.D. passed away peacefully at age 88 on March 22, 2020, in Santa Barbara, CA. He was an optometrist for over 60 years, so 2020 was the perfect year to leave this world! Jerry was born in Tacoma, WA, to parents Virg and Vi Groff of Groff's Nutrition. He graduated from Clover Park High School in Lakewood, and from Pacific University College of Optometry in Forest Grove, OR. After serving as an optometrist in the U.S. Army in France, then in Bremerton's Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, he opened a private practice in Winlock, WA, followed by one in Goleta, CA. Before retiring, he worked with Eye & Vision Care in Santa Barbara. He was also a volunteer in several vision care programs for the poor serving in Mexico and Central America. He loved helping others, family, traveling, tennis, and his church. Jerry is survived by his loving wife Marian and stepchildren Cyndi and Mike; and stepgrandsons Lane and Neal; first wife Irène and their daughter Tessa (Sweden); brother Ron Groff and his wife Izzy; sister Jo Whitacre; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. We will miss his big smile, his humor, and his love for life and adventure!
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 12, 2020