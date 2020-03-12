Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Hartman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Lee Hartman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Lee Hartman Obituary
Gerald Lee Hartman The Hartman Family regrets to inform you that Jerry Hartman's Memorial Service at the Tacoma Country and Golf Club on March 14, 2020 has been postponed. Susan Hartman, together with her children, made this decision out of an abundance of caution and out of concern for the health and safety of all of Jerry's friends and family. The memorial will be rescheduled at a time when we can all safely gather together and celebrate his life. ~ Susan, Margie, Matt, and Molly
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -