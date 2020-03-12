|
Gerald Lee Hartman The Hartman Family regrets to inform you that Jerry Hartman's Memorial Service at the Tacoma Country and Golf Club on March 14, 2020 has been postponed. Susan Hartman, together with her children, made this decision out of an abundance of caution and out of concern for the health and safety of all of Jerry's friends and family. The memorial will be rescheduled at a time when we can all safely gather together and celebrate his life. ~ Susan, Margie, Matt, and Molly
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 12, 2020