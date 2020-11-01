Gerald O Smith
July 30, 1926 - October 28, 2020
Gig Harbor, Washington - Gerald O. Smith, 94, of Gig Harbor passed away on October 28, 2020 at Harbor Place with his family. He was born on July 30, 1926 in Seattle Washington. He grew up in Port Orchard. Joined the Navy in 1943, served on Attu in the Aleutian Islands ironically in a Fire Station. He graduated from UW with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, later receiving his Professional Engineering License. In 1950 he joined his father at Sentry Automatic Sprinkler Company starting his career in Fire Sprinklers. He retired in 1983. His Grandsons represent the 4th generation of Smiths in the Fire Sprinkler industry. Both he and his wife Maxine were passionate about boating and flying. They made 2 three year trips to the South Pacific, cruised the East Coast through the Panama Canal back to the Northwest and he made a passage from Buenos Aires to Santiago Chile around Cape Horn with his friend Alan Buchan. They owned several small airplanes and he built two, Maxine would not fly in those. Family was important to him. He is survived by Brandy and Serena Smith, Suzy Smith and Virginia Evermon and grandchildren Justin Smith and Jeff Smith. The family would like to thank Harbor Place for their years of care and Multicare Hospice. Please visit www.gaffneyfuneralhome.com
