Gerald Paulson It is with a heavy heart we say goodbye to Gerald C. Paulson, "Jerry" who died suddenly on June 23, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tacoma, Washington from complications from Diverticulosis. Jerry was born on March 14, 1939 in Portland Oregon to Robert Young and Erma Dill. He was preceded in death by his birth parents, his brother Bob Young, adopted parents Charly and Lena Paulson and grandson Christopher. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Kathleen Hall Paulson, sister Nettie Johnson (John), brothers Tom Burris (Yolanda), Rick Burris (Carrie), and sister Carol Anderson (Kevin). Sons, Gerry Paulson (Shari) and Gary Paulson, step children Colleen Hall Barta, Cecilia Hall, Tony Hall (Jenn), David Hall (Lorie) and Albert Hall (Kathy). He was loved deeply by his twelve grand and three great-grandchildren. Jerry had a successful career in the Aero-Space industry for many years. He was most happy doing small construction projects at home and for family members, his proudest moment being the completion of step-son David's log home in Alaska. He was lovingly given the nickname, the "Know-it-ologist" by his grandsons because of his extensive knowledge of history and current events. Papa as he was called, will always be known for his quick wit and very dry sense of humor. His zingers were legendary. Jerry and wife Kathleen lived a real-life love story. They met in fourth grade at Visitation Grade School and immediately became smitten with each other. As they kept in contact all the way through high school, their paths would part for 20 years, to be reunited again at a class reunion. Both single at the time, their love would triumph and they were married on March 17, 1979 which of course, was St. Patrick's Day. Jerry graduated from Visitation in 1953, Bellarmine Prep in 1957 and attended the University of California Santa Barbara. Volunteering for the Safe Streets organization on the East Side of Tacoma was a passion for both Jerry and wife Kathleen as they advocated for legal changes to small weapons codes. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to either Visitation Catholic School or Bellarmine Preparatory School general scholarship funds. Due to Covid 19, only a private family service will be held.



