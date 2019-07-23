|
Gerald "Jerry" R. Lester Gerald (Jerry) R. Lester, 74, was called home to the Lord on Friday, July 19th, 2019. He was surrounded by his family at St. Joe's cardiac care unit. Funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Gig Harbor, WA on Weds, July 24th at 11AM with celebratory reception to follow. The Rosary will be held that same evening at Gaffney Funeral Home in Tacoma, WA at 7PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any of the following: , the , or St. Nicholas Catholic Church. For full obituary details, visit Gaffneycares.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 23, 2019