Gaffney Funeral Home
1002 S. Yakima Ave.
Tacoma, WA 98405
(253) 572-6003
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
Gig Harbor, WA
Rosary
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Gaffney Funeral Home
1002 S. Yakima Ave.
Tacoma, WA 98405
Gerald R. "Jerry" Lester


1945 - 2019
Gerald "Jerry" R. Lester Gerald (Jerry) R. Lester, 74, was called home to the Lord on Friday, July 19th, 2019. He was surrounded by his family at St. Joe's cardiac care unit. Funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Gig Harbor, WA on Weds, July 24th at 11AM with celebratory reception to follow. The Rosary will be held that same evening at Gaffney Funeral Home in Tacoma, WA at 7PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any of the following: , the , or St. Nicholas Catholic Church. For full obituary details, visit Gaffneycares.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 23, 2019
