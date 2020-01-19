|
Gerald "Jerry" Wick Gerald "Jerry" Wick, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, went to be with the Lord on January 11, 2020 at the age of 82. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Gig Harbor on January 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Committal Service with military honors at Tahoma National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held the next day, January 31, at The Inn at Gig Harbor from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Jerry is survived by his loving wife Mary, his sister Judy Renstrom, his three children, Tim (Kyle), Mary Jo (Arne) and Daniel and his granddaughters Camille (Chris) and Mariah. Jerry is deeply loved and will be missed every day by his family and friends. Jerry's bond to family and friends in St. Paul, Minnesota has always been strong and it was his wish to have a Memorial Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in St. Paul, Minnesota. This will be held at a later date. For additional information and Jerry's life story please visit www.havenrest.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kiwanis Club of Gig Harbor or Nativity House Day Shelter of Tacoma.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 19, 2020