Geraldine Larson On May 13, 2020, our beloved aunt, Geraldine "Jerry" Larson, passed away peacefully at age 96 with her family at her side. A lifelong resident of Tacoma, Washington, Jerry was born to Sigfrid and Effie Larson on September 11, 1923. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1941, and after receiving a post graduate degree from there she joined Pacific Northwest Bell Telephone Company as a telephone operator. She transferred to San Francisco for a short time before returning to Tacoma to work at the plant and finally retiring in the engineering department after a 40-year career. Jerry was an active member of the Pioneers, a charity organization through the telephone company that plants trees, participates in highway cleanup, and collects stamps and aluminum pull tabs to send to overseas charities. She enjoyed traveling and visited all 50 states and several Canadian provinces. Jerry leaves behind her sister-in-law, Barbara Larson; nephews and nieces, Kathy and Terry Guimond, Bill and Kay Larson, and David and Karen Larson; many great-nieces, and a vast number of friends and other relatives. A private service will be held on May 30 at New Tacoma Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Sue Watkins. A celebration of life service, open to all, will be scheduled when pandemic stay-at-home orders are lifted.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 24, 2020.
