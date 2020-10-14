1/
Geraldine M. "Gerrie" Wenzel
1932 - 2020
University Place, Washington - Gerrie left this earth peacefully on Oct 8, 2020. She loved flowers, animals and kindness to others.
She was preceded in death by son, Mark; parents, Adeline and Raymond Borens; brother, John Borens; and sister, Trudi Schultz.
She is survived by husband, Wayne; son, Tim (Connie); daughter, Ann; daughter, Jane (Eric) Hiner; son, Tom (Melissa); grandchildren, Daniel and Jacqueline Hiner and Lane and Payton Wenzel; sister, Nancy (Bill) Cubbage; brother, Peter (Katie) Borens; sister-in-law, Louise Borens; and brother-in-law, Jim Schultz.
No memorial service at her request.
Memorials may be made in Gerrie's name to the Humane Society Tacoma-Pierce County.


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 12, 2020
We are saddened to hear of Gerrie's passing. We pray that your treasured memories of Gerrie will bring you comfort and peace during the difficult road ahead. Our deepest sympathies, Geri and Dale Wenzel
Geri and Dale Wenzel
Family
October 11, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
