Geraldine M. "Gerrie" Wenzel

November 10, 1932 - October 8, 2020

University Place, Washington - Gerrie left this earth peacefully on Oct 8, 2020. She loved flowers, animals and kindness to others.

She was preceded in death by son, Mark; parents, Adeline and Raymond Borens; brother, John Borens; and sister, Trudi Schultz.

She is survived by husband, Wayne; son, Tim (Connie); daughter, Ann; daughter, Jane (Eric) Hiner; son, Tom (Melissa); grandchildren, Daniel and Jacqueline Hiner and Lane and Payton Wenzel; sister, Nancy (Bill) Cubbage; brother, Peter (Katie) Borens; sister-in-law, Louise Borens; and brother-in-law, Jim Schultz.

No memorial service at her request.

Memorials may be made in Gerrie's name to the Humane Society Tacoma-Pierce County.





