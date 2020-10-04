Geraldine Martindale

April 1, 1927 - September 29, 2020

Tacoma, Washington - Geraldine (Gerry) Martindale, 93, of Tacoma, WA, passed away on September 29th, 2020, at home with her family.

Gerry was born in Bremerton, WA on April 1, 1927, to Edward and Grace Anderson. She married Harry Martindale in 1950. They raised a son and daughter, Edward and Leanne.

Gerry graduated from UPS in 1959 with a degree in education and taught most of her 29 years at Stadium High School. She taught English and served as chairperson of the department. In 1984, she obtained a Masters Degree in Education from UPS. Gerry loved Shakespeare and often accompanied her students to the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. She loved her students, demanded their best and felt honored when past students recognized her. Gerry retired in 1988 to spend more time with family. She attended UPS Women's Book Club and Progressive Study Club, read avidly, enjoyed classical music and opera, played piano, and travelled abroad.

Gerry's grandson writes, "Grandma will always be remembered not only as a role model or a teacher, but as a beautiful, strong, independent woman and an awesome grandmother with a heart of gold and pure soul. She will be remembered as my best friend forever, we love you Grams."

Gerry was preceded in death by her husband, Harry, and son, Edward. She is survived by daughter Leanne Streck, daughter-in-law Vickie Martindale, granddaughter Stefanie Streck (Nicholas Engelhardt), grandson Edward Streck (Ashley Streck), and great granddaughters Allison and Alyssa Streck.

Memorial gifts in her name can be sent to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 3615 North Gove Street, Tacoma, WA 98407, 253.759.3534.

Arrangements by Tuell-McKee Funeral Home.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store