Geraldine "Gerry" Sylvia Brisebois Geraldine "Gerry" Sylvia Brisebois, 86, of Carbonado, WA, who received Jesus as her savior at age 80, went to be with her Lord on May 21, 2019. Born to Cornelius and Erna Casey II on March 30, 1933, was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Cornelius Casey III, three children, Michael Ingram, Ada Corbit, Gerrie Bonera, and four grandchildren, Joshua Jackson, Brian Ingram, Corkey Corbit and Amy Goodenow. She is survived by her adoring husband, Robert Brisebois, two children, Crystal Jackson and Nancy Goodenow, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family. A service in celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 29th at 1 PM, at Carbonado Community Church Multipurpose Bldg, 72 Church Street, Carbonado, WA 98323. Please send flowers to 1550 Greenbriar Lane, Carbonado, WA 98323, or make a donation to the Carbonado Community Church benevolence fund; for people she grew to love.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 23, 2019