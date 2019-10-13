Home

Gerald "Jerry" Hanson Oct. 30, 1947-Sept.28, 2019 Born 10/30/1947 to Lloyd and Hazel Hanson in Tacoma Wa. Both preceded in death. On 9/28/2019 Jerry passed away leaving behind his wife Toddy. His sons Jeff (Tina), Brian (Debby), Brandon (Nichole). Daughter Michelle Jones, Sister Barbara (Rich) Koch. Grandchildren Madison, Taylor, Alex, Ryleigh, Brandon, Kamdyn, Micah, and Alyssa. Three Great-Grandchildren, many family and friends, and his yellow corvette. Jerry was a member of IBEW 76, his memorial will be November 2, 2019. 1-5 PM at IBEW union hall. 3049 south 36th st. #101 tacoma Wa. 98409.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 13, 2019
