Gerard W. Ames

Gerard W. Ames Obituary
Dr. Gerard W. Ames Dr. Gerard W. Ames passed away August 12, 2019 in Seattle, Wa. Born August 13, 1947 in Joplin, Missouri to William and Anne (Lestina) Ames, he was raised in Wilmette, Il. Eager to get on with his life and explore the world he graduated from high school in three years, and graduated from the University of Chicago in three years. Gerard then spent time working jobs as varied as driving a cab in Chicago to selling used cars in London, England. He discovered his true calling however, when he returned to the States to attend medical school and became a Nephrologist practicing 30 + years. After retiring from private practice in Tacoma he worked part-time in medically underserved areas from Nebraska to Uzbekistan. His two longest assignments were 6 months in Tasmania, Australia, and 6 months in Hilo, Hawaii. No matter where he practiced medicine his sincere empathy for other people and their travails made him memorable and loved by his patients. He was a very compassionate man and while in private practice never once turned a patient over to collections for non-payment of a medical bill. He felt that the stress of being sick was enough and that his patients didn't need the added stress of a collection agency impeding their recovery. Gerard loved to travel and had a special place in his heart for France. Spending the last few years living part-time in his beloved Paris where he enjoyed all that the city had to offer, while learning the language and the history of France. He will be greatly missed on both sides of the Atlantic. Gerard was predeceased by his son Dion and his brother Dave. He is survived by his wife Ruth, daughter Alexandria, step-sons Eric and Jeff, five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, his sister Rowena and multiple cousins, nieces and nephews. At his request there will be no service.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 22, 2019
