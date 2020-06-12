Germaine Marie Rose Korum Germaine was born in Poughkeepsie, New York on October 15, 1945, enjoyed the fullest of her life at her family home on the beach of Redondo, and her much beloved desert oasis of Rancho Mirage. Germaine courageously and gallantly fought her battle with lung cancer for nearly eight years, until the morning of June 3, 2020 when she answered the call of the Lord and her angel Cali Noel to come join with them in peace and eternal life. Germaine's early years set a pattern for her lifelong loving and caring attitude toward others and in particular children and her family. Family was the center of her life. Growing up as the oldest child, she was called upon to provide mother-like care for her siblings, and to the extent possible oversight of her three rambunctious and sometimes mischievous younger brothers. This experience and her Catholic faith forged her attitude of service to others, a giving and generous spirit, her "mama bear" persuasion to protect those she loved, and an inner strength and perseverance she exhibited every day the rest of her life. While Germaine met the love of her life when she was in third grade at St. Francis of Assisi in Burien, she didn't realize it until fourteen years later when she began dating him, and later married him in 1968. Germaine and Jerry partnered together in raising their two daughters, operating their automotive dealership businesses, and in supporting the local community. Germaine was inspired by her daughter Sonja when a learning disability emerged, and was unrelenting in her resolve to find a way to help her, and later in life to help similarly situated children to break through their learning challenges. Her experience with Sonja was also a contributing factor leading to her and Jerry establishing the Korum for Kids Foundation and in actively supporting the local Learning Is For Everyone program. Germaine was also a vital sounding board in the family businesses, never one to hold back her opinion, nor her great intuition and insights on the interpersonal relationships involved. She was an impactful force behind the scenes and a steadfast supporter of her husband and daughters. Germaine's passion to help others was often focused on children, to have them experience a fuller life and better learning. Whether it be sports activities, special needs programs, or academics, she participated with an empathy and passion for the kids involved. And, of course if there was a party involved, like the many Annie Wright, Bellarmine, and Charles Wright BASH Auctions she volunteered to lead, you could count her to be "all in." She also helped with Bellarmine's fundraising efforts and the creation of the well-known PRIDE auctions under the direction of Father Weber. Like so many community events and undertakings, she was there dressed to the nines but you could always spot her as the "bare-footed" one. In fact her lack of shoes became a trademark of hers whether traveling on planes, tending to all of her beautiful flower gardens, decorating or doing interior design work at the automotive dealerships or at home, but of course at the community events she would respectfully wait until after the initial welcoming line festivities concluded. Germaine's deepest love was that which was shared between her and her grandchildren. Jerry would often lovingly say "I had her all to myself until you guys came around." Germaine's girlfriends knew that if they spent time with her, they would have to regularly hear about her grandchildren as her "pride and joy." She wanted to expose them to the world and did so through her cooking, art, puzzles, and traveling together, but most of all she simply enjoyed relaxing together with them at home and in Rancho Mirage which became such a magical place for Germaine and the family. Mama, Mom, Germaine we will all keep cherished memories of you in our hearts and minds and will miss you dearly. Germaine was preceded in death by her father and mother Roland and Fernande St. Pierre, sister Trudy St. Pierre, brother Roland St. Pierre Jr., granddaughter Cali Hall, and is survived by her loving husband of 52 years Jerry, her devoted daughters Sophia (John) Hall, Sonja (Curtis) Campbell, and her adoring grandchildren Chanel (Dave) Lowe, Cecilia, Joe, Katie, and from afar Ben and Jeremy. She is also survived by her sister Yvette Barnett, brothers Real (Marybeth), Rene (Linda), Alphonse (Carol) St. Pierre, and fifteen nieces and nephews. Her family extends the deepest of gratitude to her oncologist Dr. Daniel Moore who relentlessly provided compassionate and quality care that gave us all nearly eight more years with her after her late stage cancer diagnosis. A private memorial service will be held for Germaine. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift in Germaine's honor to one of her favorite organizations, Step by Step at the Germaine Korum Center at 3303 8th Ave. SE, Puyallup, WA 98372. It caught her attention for the great work they do transforming the lives of young women in difficult situations, to encourage mothers to make positive change in their lives and to become self-sufficient women who raise children who thrive. Please leave online condolences at www.gaffneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jun. 12, 2020.