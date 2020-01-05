|
|
Gerold Erkers Gerold Lars Erkers born 4/2/1941 passed away December 28th 2019. He leaves behind wife Charleen, son Mark (Carly), daughter Staci (Andy) and grandchildren MJ, Ally, Alec, Tanner and Maylei. Also, brothers Don (Pat), Jim (Ilona), Howard (Joy) and a large extended family. Jerry was a kind easy going man with a great sense of humor. We will all miss him. The memorial will be held January 11th, 4 pm at Mountain View Celebration of Life Bldg. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The Ehlers-Danlos Society for research at http://ehlers-danlos.com or ehlersdanlos.networkforgood.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 5, 2020