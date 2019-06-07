Gilbert Juvinall, 88 Gilbert John Juvinall, Sr. passed away at his home in Tacoma on January 15, 2019 at the age of 88. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Tacoma Elks Lodge 174, 2013 South Cedar Street, Tacoma, Washington. Chaplain Dianna Cox will officiate. Gil is survived by Ruth, his loving wife of 61 years. They were married in Toppenish, Washington on August 17, 1957. Gil is lovingly remembered by his wife Ruth of Tacoma; daughter Patty Wallinger (Ron); son John Juvinall (Nicole); and daughter Nancy Goglin (Scott); grandchildren Nicole, Alex, Brian, Bailey, Kelsey, Ashton, and Andrew; great grandchildren Scottlyn, Tannon, Cash, and Scarlett; and the rest of his family and friends. Gil is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Norma Juvinall. Gil was born in Longview, Washington in 1930. He graduated from Grandview High School in 1949 and went on to earn a Degree in Education from Central Washington University in 1953. After university he enlisted in the United States Army and served with honor. Gil devoted his life to teaching. He taught and coached at Federal Way High School for more than 30 years. He coached football, basketball and baseball, and is remembered fondly by the thousands of student athletes who played for him. Coach Juvinall was inducted into the Federal Way High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011. Gil enjoyed sports, reading, tending his yard, and spending time with his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the , www.heart.com. The family of Gilbert Juvinall, Sr. wishes to thank the Kaiser Permanente Tacoma hospice and palliative care team.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary