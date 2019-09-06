|
Gilbert Thomas Paulson Gilbert Thomas Paulson went home to be with the lord on August 29, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends Gilbert, born January 13th 1949 to Art and Billy Paulson a life-long resident of Tacoma, WA. He is survived in death by his wife of 50 years, Laura (Petzel) Paulson. Two sons, Thomas wife Kelly (Davitt) Paulson and Todd Paulson. His grandchildren, Jessica (Paulson) Husband Skyler Stevenson, Savannah Davitt, Sabrina and Shyanne Cummins, Great Grandson Jackson Farvour. Siblings Jan Olson, Joan Paulson along with countless family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday September 7th at 1 o'clock. Inspiration Bible Church, potluck dinner following. at 3939 N Pearl Street Tacoma, WA 98403.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 6, 2019