Gilbert Wieger Gilbert Ralph Wieger II, 82, of the Villages, Florida, passed away on April 7, 2020 at home with his loving wife by his side. Gil was born on February 1, 1938 to Isabel Hotchkiss and Gilbert Wieger Sr. in Colorado Springs, CO. He was a proud Marine and went on to study Mathematics at The University of Northern Colorado. Gil was an accomplished high school teacher and subsequently became a commercial real estate appraiser, establishing a successful business, Wieger Appraisal Company, operating in Seattle and Tacoma, WA. In 2001, Gil met Claudia, and they wed in 2002. Gil was a devoted and proud father to son Glen. In his spare time, Gil enjoyed fishing, reading and he was an avid lover of history. He enjoyed spending time in Leavenworth, Winthrop, and Anahim Lake. Gil was predeceased by his mother, Isabel and father, Gilbert senior. He is survived by his wife, Claudia, his son Glen (Emily), grandsons Theodore and Holden, step-sons Mike (Teresa) Martin; Shaun (Bambi) Martin and their son Connor and Zak.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 20, 2020.
