Gladys Kepner Gladys Joy Anderson was born in Apr 1917 in McCleary, WA. She died this month at the age of 102. She is preceded in death by her first husband James Korver, her second husband Raymond Kepner, her two sons Richard Korver and Robert Korver, and one granddaughter. She is survived by her daughters Jeanette Imrie and Paula Pielak (Jeff), and two step children Raymond Kepner Jr (Jenny) and Marianne Backmann (Glen). She is also survived by 19 grandchildren/step-grandchildren, more than 15 great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren. Gladys was the 7th of 8 children. She lived in the Tacoma area for most of her life and had many life-long friends from school and church. She also enjoyed being with her many nieces and nephews. She is remembered best for her love of family, her strength and her humor. She will be sorely missed, but we have peace knowing that she is with her Savior Jesus, and enjoying being with her family and friends that have gone on before her!
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 21, 2019
