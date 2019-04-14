Resources More Obituaries for Gladys Gumtow Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gladys May (Raymond) Gumtow

Obituary Condolences Flowers Gladys May (Raymond) Gumtow Gladys passed away peacefully from natural causes with family and friends by her side on Feb. 27 at the Franciscan Hospice & Palliative Care House, University Place, WA. Gladys was born on May 7, 1923 in Republic, WA., the sixth of eight children, to Josephine and (Gendron) Raymond and Eli Raymond. After graduation from Republic High School in May of 1947 she moved to Spokane where she was employed by the Rothrock family. She then moved to Seattle where she was employed by Westinghouse Corp. during World War 2. Gladys then met and married Edward Gumtow with whom she had two children. Dawn Marie and Edward, Jr. Gladys stayed home to raise her children. After they were grown she soon went to work cooking in a nursing home in Kirkland where she prepared many special treats to make the residents happy and satisfied with their food. Gladys then went to work as a care-giver for Catholic Community Services where she cared for the "elderly and infirm" as a driver, housekeeper, and personal care-giver. Gladys worked well into her seventies. When she finally retired, she remained active, enjoying her many friends, keeping up with the SeaHawks, her beloved Mariners, basketball games, playing bingo, watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, plus never missing the news (or commenting on it) and always reading the newspaper. Gladys had a delightful sense of humor which she exhibited way into her final illness. Gladys was a member of the Colville Indian Tribe. She was also involved with the Puyallup Indian Tribe, helping to coordinate their many bus trips. We are grateful for the medical care the Puyallups furnished for Gladys and also for all of the fun events in which she was able to participate. Gladys was preceded in death by her son, Edward, Jr., five of her siblings, her mother and father. Gladys is survived by her daughter, Dawn Marie Berg, McKenna, WA., two sisters, Donna Jean Massoth, Lacey, WA. and Marjorie L. Patterson (Geo.), Canon City, CO., two granddaughters, Natalie Gumtow and Amanda Gumtow, two grandsons, Kevin Berg and Shane Berg, one great-grand-daughter, Lilly Berg, plus several well loved nieces and nephews. Gladys will be laid to rest in the Republic Cemetery with her mother, father, brothers and sisters. Memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the Franciscan Hospice House for their loving and compassionate care. Memorial donations may be made in Gladys' memory to , or Seattle Humane, 13212 SE Eastgate Way, Bellevue, WA. 98005, or to a . Rest in peace, dear Gladys, you are greatly missed.

