Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Celebration Center
Puyallup, WA
Gladys R. Grice-Shea


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gladys R. Grice-Shea Obituary
Gladys R. Grice-Shea Born April 29, 1934 in Aberdeen, South Dakota, Gladys passed in peace Saturday February 16, 2019 in Tacoma. Gladys will be remembered as a wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother, wife, aunt, sister, friend & Servant to her country. She enjoyed crochet, bingo, Jazz, the casino, camping, and her Mariners. She is Preceded by her first husband James Grice, two of their 6 children Kevin Grice and Sandra Gundy, second husband Gerald Shea, and grandson Christopher Grice. She is survived by her children; James Grice, Teresa Heck, Susan Grice, and Patricia Wrzesien, her 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held February 23, 2019 at Celebration Center in Puyallup at 1:00PM.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 20, 2019
